REYNOLDS & COURNOYER LEAD IOWA INTO 2025

IOWA NOW HAS WOMEN SERVING AS GOVERNOR AND LT. GOVERNOR FOR THE FIRST TIME IN STATE HISTORY.

RADIO IOWA’S O. KAY HENDERSON INTERVIEWED KIM REYNOLDS AND CHRIS COURNOYER WEDNESDAY.

GOVERNOR REYNOLDS SAYS CHRIS COURNOYER BRINGS A LONG LIST OF SKILLS AND ATTRIBUTES TO THE ROLE OF LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR AND SHE DIDN’T LIMIT HER SEARCH FOR A LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR TO WOMEN.

THE GOVERNOR SAYS COURNOYER’S BACKGROUND IN COMPUTER PROGRAMMING AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE WILL BE ANOTHER ASSET IN EFFORTS TO MODERNIZE STATE GOVERNMENT OPERATIONS;

COURNOYER IS AMONG LEGISLATORS FROM AROUND THE COUNTRY WHO RECENTLY SERVED ON A TASK FORCE ON CYBERSECURITY AND ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE.

SHE SAYS THERE HAS TO BE A HUMAN COMPONENT TO A-I, TO MONITOR THE DATA THAT’S COLLECTED AND ENSURE THE OUTCOMES AREN’T SKEWED.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAD HER EYE ON COURNOYER FOR A WHILE AND SHE’S THE TYPE OF GET-IT-DONE PERSON WHO’S A GOOD FIT FOR HER GOVERNING TEAM.

REYNOLDS ISN’T SAYING WHETHER SHE’LL SEEK REELECTION AND THE REYNOLDS-COURNOYER TEAM WILL BE ON IOWA’S 2026 BALLOT.

REYNOLDS WILL DELIVER THE ANNUAL “CONDITION OF THE STATE” ADDRESS TO LEGISLATORS ON JANUARY 14TH AND RELEASE DETAILS OF HER 2025 POLICY AGENDA.

Radio Iowa

Photo from Governor’s office