MORNINGSIDE RECEIVES MILLION DOLLAR GIFT FROM REGINA ROTH

MORNINGSIDE UNIVERSITY HAS RECEIVED A ONE MILLION DOLLAR GIFT FROM REGINA ROTH TO ESTABLISH A STATE OF THE ART ANIMAL SCIENCE AND FOOD SAFETY LAB ON CAMPUS.

THE NEW FACILITY WILL SERVE AS A CENTER FOR RESEARCH AND EDUCATION, EQUIPPING STUDENTS WITH THE TOOLS AND KNOWLEDGE TO TACKLE CRITICAL CHALLENGES IN ANIMAL SCIENCE AND FOOD SAFETY.

THE LAB WILL FEATURE CUTTING-EDGE TECHNOLOGY AND PROVIDE HANDS-ON LEARNING EXPERIENCES.

IT WILL BE LOCATED WITHIN THE WALKER SCIENCE CENTER FOR STUDENTS IN THE REGINA ROTH APPLIED AGRICULTURAL AND FOOD STUDIES DEPARTMENT AS WELL AS THOSE IN THE SCIENCES.

CONSTRUCTION WILL BEGIN IN 2025.