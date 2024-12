BASKETBALL SUPERSTAR CAITLIN CLARK WILL HAVE HER JERSEY RETIRED AT HER ALMA MATER THIS SEASON.

THE UNIVERSITY OF IOWA ANNOUNCED CLARK’S NUMBER 22 JERSEY WILL BE RAISED TO THE RAFTERS ON FEBRUARY 2ND — OR 2-2.

CLARK BROKE THE NCAA DIVISION ONE SCORING RECORD DURING HER FOUR YEARS WITH THE HAWKEYES.

SHE ALSO LED IOWA TO TWO NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP GAME APPEARANCES.

CLARK SAID THE HONOR MEANS THE WORLD TO HER AND SHE WILL FOREVER BE PROUD TO BE A HAWKEYE.

Photo from University of Iowa