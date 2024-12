IOWA JOBLESS RATE EDGES UP

THE HEAD OF IOWA WORKFORCE DEVELOPMENT SAYS THE STATE’S SEASONALLY ADJUSTED UNEMPLOYMENT RATE FOR NOVEMBER ROSE A TENTH OF A POINT FROM OCTOBER TO THREE-POINT-ONE PERCENT.

WORKFORCE DIRECTOR BETH TOWNSEND SAYS THE INCREASE WAS EXPECTED, EVEN WITH THE ANTICIPATED HIRING OF SEASONAL WORKERS FOR THE HOLIDAYS.

THE NATIONAL UNEMPLOYMENT RATE ALSO ROSE FOR THE MONTH TO FOUR-POINT-TWO PERCENT, MORE THAN A FULL POINT ABOVE IOWA’S RATE.

TOWNSEND SAYS IOWA TYPICALLY HAS A BETTER SHOWING THAN THE U-S FIGURES.

ANOTHER BRIGHT SPOT IN THE REPORT WAS THAT 16-HUNDRED IOWANS CAME BACK TO THE LABOR FORCE IN SEARCH OF A JOB.

TOWNSEND SAYS IT’S POSSIBLE WE’LL SEE BETTER NUMBERS FOR DECEMBER, THOUGH SHE ADMITS THERE MAY NOT BE A SIGNIFICANT SHIFT UPWARDS UNTIL SPRING.

THERE ARE STILL ABOUT 50-THOUSAND OPEN JOBS POSTED ON IOWA-WORKS-DOT-GOV.

Radio Iowa