SIOUX CITY MAN SENTENCED TO PRISON ON DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES

A SIOUX CITY MAN HAS BEEN SENTENCED TO 106 MONTHS IN FEDERAL PRISON ON DRUG TRAFFICKING CHARGES.

31-YEAR-OLD RODNEY LAMARD HALL WAS FOUND GUILTY OF POSSESSING A DISTRIBUTION QUANTITY OF METHAMPHETAMINE AND A FIREARM IN FURTHERANCE OF HIS DRUG TRAFFICKING.

COURT DOCUMENTS STATE HALL WAS FOUND IN POSSESSION OF A DISTRIBUTION QUANTITY OF PILLS CONTAINING APPROXIMATELY 37 GRAMS OF METHAMPHETAMINE, MARIJUANA, AS WELL AS A LOADED NINE-MILLIMETER PISTOL WITH AN EXTENDED MAGAZINE.

HE WAS ON PROBATION FOR POSSESSING A FIREARM AND MARIJUANA IN APRIL 2023 WITH THE IOWA DISTRICT COURT OFWOODBURY COUNTY.

THE CASE WAS INVESTIGATED BY THE HARRISON COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE AND THE IOWA DIVISION OF NARCOTICS ENFORCEMENT.