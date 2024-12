RADIG & TAYLOR SERVE FINAL WOODBURY SUPERVISORS MEETING

KEITH RADIG AND JEREMY TAYLOR SERVED THEIR FINAL MEETING TUESDAY AS MEMBERS OF THE WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS.

TAYLOR DID NOT SEEK RE-ELECTION AND RADIG LOST IN THE JUNE PRIMARY IN A BID TO BECOME THE COUNTY AUDITOR.

BOTH LOOKED BACK ON THEIR SERVICE AT THE END OF TUESDAY’S MEETING WITH RADIG THANKING THE OTHER SUPERVISORS AND STAFF WHO SERVED WITH HIM DURING HIS TWO TERMS ON THE BOARD WHERE THEY DEALT WITH A VARIETY OF ISSUES:

JEREMY TAYLOR ALSO SALUTED THE COUNTY DEPARTMENT HEADS AND STAFF FOR THEIR SERVICE:

THE NEXT SCHEDULED WOODBURY COUNTY BOARD MEETING WILL BE DECEMBER 31ST.

THE NEW BOARD MEMBERS, KENT CARPER AND DAVID DIETRICH, ALONG WITH CURRENT SUPERVISOR MARK NELSON, WILL BE SWORN INTO OFFICE AT 9:00 A.M. THAT MORNING.

A MEETING OF THE NEW BOARD WILL THEN FOLLOW AT 9:30.