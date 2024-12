PUBLIC MUSEUM TO HOST HISTORY OF SC STOCKYARDS EVENT

THE RISE AND FALL OF THE SIOUX CITY STOCKYARDS AND MEATPACKING INDUSTRY WILL BE THE TOPIC OF THE SIOUX CITY PUBLIC MUSEUM’S HISTORY AT HIGH NOON ON THURSDAY.

MATT ANDERSON OF THE MUSEUM WILL GIVE A PHOTOGRAPHIC PRESENTATION DATING BACK TO THE LATE 1800’S WHEN SIOUX CITY BEGAN ITS RISE AS ONE OF THE LEADING LIVESTOCK MARKETS AND MEATPACKING CENTERS IN THE COUNTRY.

THE LATER DECLINE OF THE CENTRAL PUBLIC MARKET SYSTEM LED TO THE STOCKYARDS CLOSURE IN 2002.

THE FREE EVENT BEGINS AT 12:05 P.M. AND THOSE ATTENDING ARE WELCOME TO BRING THEIR OWN LUNCH.

Photo from SC Public Museum archive