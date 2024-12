PLYMOUTH COUNTY DEBUTS INCIDENT RESPONSE VEHICLE

PLYMOUTH COUNTY HAS A NEW INCIDENT RESPONSE VEHICLE.

THE PLYMOUTH COUNTY BOARD OF SUPERVISORS GOT A LOOK AT IT FOLLOWING THEIR MEETING ON TUESDAY.

COUNTY SHERIFF JEFF TE BRINK SAYS THE VEHICLE IS EQUIPPED TO SERVE AS A MOBILE COMMAND CENTER IN CASE OF INCIDENTS REQUIRING LAW ENFORCEMENT RESPONSE, OR A NATURAL DISASTER.

COUNTY COMMUNICATIONS CENTER SUPERVISOR KIRK HATTING SAYS THE VEHICLE CAN PERFORM THE FUNCTIONS OF A COMM CENTER AT THE SITE OF A DISASTER OR INCIDENT.

CONTROLS CAN ALSO BE ACCESSED OUTSIDE THE VEHICLE, IF WEATHER PERMITS.

THE RESPONSE VEHICLE COST 190-THOUSAND DOLLARS, FULLY EQUIPPED.

IT WAS PAID FOR WITH COVID RELIEF FUNDS.

Photo from KLEM Radio