IOWA AUDITOR SAYS STATE COURT COMPUTER PROGRAM FUND ERRORS HAVE BEEN FIXED

A REPORT FROM THE STATE AUDITOR’S OFFICE INDICATES FAULTY COMPUTER PROGRAMMING IN THE IOWA COURT SYSTEM HAS BEEN FIXED FOR THE CURRENT YEAR, BUT COURT OFFICIALS SAY THEY DO NOT HAVE THE AUTHORITY TO REALLOCATE FUNDS TO CORRECT ABOUT 27 MILLION DOLLARS WORTH OF ERRORS IN PREVIOUS YEARS.

SOME COURT FINES AND FEES ARE TO BE DISTRIBUTED TO CITIES, COUNTIES AND A VARIETY OF STATE PROGRAMS, LIKE VICTIM SERVICES AND ROAD CONSTRUCTION.

LAWMAKERS CHANGED THE FORMULAS A FEW YEARS AGO, BUT PROGRAMMING ERRORS MEANT THE STATE COURTS WERE FORWARDING THE WRONG AMOUNTS.

STATE AUDITOR ROB SAND — A DEMOCRAT — SAYS THE PROBLEM SHOULD BE FIXED — GOING FORWARD.

IOWA DEPARTMENT OF MANAGEMENT DIRECTOR KRAIG PAULSEN — A REPUBLICAN — IS CALLING ON SAND’S OFFICE TO DIG DEEPER TO MAKE A FULL ACCOUNTING OF ALL THE MISDIRECTED FUNDS.

SAND SAYS THE TALLIES IN HIS REPORT ARE ACCURATE AND SHOW WHICH ACCOUNTS WERE OVER-FUNDED AND WHICH WERE UNDER-FUNDED.