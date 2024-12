YANKTON MAN CHARGED WITH 2ND DEGREE MURDER

A YANKTON, SOUTH DAKOTA MAN CHARGED IN WHAT AUTHORITIES CALL A SUSPICIOUS DEATH LAST FRIDAY MADE HIS FIRST COURT APPEARANCE MONDAY.

19-YEAR-OLD THEODORE KRANIG JR. IS CHARGED WITH SECOND-DEGREE MURDER IN THE STABBING DEATH OF ANOTHER MALE AT THAT VICTIM’S APARTMENT.

COURT DOCUMENTS ALLEGE THAT KRANIG WAS DRINKING AT THE MAN’S APARTMENT WHEN A DISPUTE OCCURRED.

KRANIG CLAIMS THE VICTIM ASSAULTED HIM FIRST, SO HE GRABBED A KNIFE AND SLASHED HIM.

THE VICTIM’S AGE OR HIS RELATIONSHIP WITH KRANIG HAVE YET TO BE REVEALED.