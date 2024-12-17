Vooletich Returns to Explorers

The Sioux City Explorers have announced that the team has signed outfielder Zac Vooletich for the 2025 season.

The speedster is set to return for a second season in Sioux City after making his professional debut with the Explorers last year. .

Zac Vooletich joined Sioux City during the first week of the 2024 season after making an impression against the X’s in two spring training games while playing with Fargo-Moorhead.

Vooletich would go on to tie for 12th in the American Association with 24 stolen bases in 73 games played for Sioux City, swiping 24 in 25 attempts and finishish second in the league in stolen base percentage at 96%.

That helped Sioux City to a league-leading 200 stolen bases, setting a club record for the most in a single season for the Explorers.

Vooletich started the season with a five-game hitting streak, including a 3-for-5 night against Kansas City on May 13 with three straight RBI games from May 14-16.

He would go on to hit .239 in 73 games with two home runs and 20 RBI in 2024 with a slash line of .239/.352./.296 while finishing third on the club in stolen bases.

Photo by SC Explorers Tim Tushla