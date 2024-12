THUNE SETS AGGRESSIVE AGENDA FOR U.S. SENATE IN 2025

THE NEW U.S. SENATE MAJORITY LEADER, REPUBLICAN JOHN THUNE OF SOUTH DAKOTA, TOLD HIS FELLOW LAWMAKERS ON THE SENATE FLOOR TUESDAY TO GET READY FOR A BUSY AGENDA IN 2025:

THUNE SAYS THE NEW SENATE WILL START WITH CONFIRMATION HEARINGS OF PRESIDENT ELECT TRUMP’S CABINET NOMINEES:

HE SAYS SECURING THE BORDER WILL ALSO BE A PRIORITY:

THUNE SAYS THE SENATE WILL ALSO DEAL WITH MILITARY READINESS AND NATIONAL SECURITY, TAX RELIEF AND FINALLY PASSING A COMPREHENSIVE FARM BILL.