Musketeers Players Make World Jr Teams

The Sioux City Musketeers have announced that goalie Samuel Urban has been selected to the Slovakian World Junior team. And forward Olivers Murnieks has been selected to the Latvian World Junior team.

Urban has been named to the Slovakian junior team for a second consecutive year.

He appeared in one game for the Slovakian’s serving as the primary back up net minder.

This year it is expected for Urban to be the number one option between the pipes.

In 20 games for Sioux City, Urban carries a 10-8-1 record with a 3.31 GAA and a 0.890 save percentage.

He collected his second career shutout on October 19th in a 2-0 Sioux City victory over Green Bay.

Olivers Murnieks is in his first season as Musketeer.

In 25 games he has scored nine goals and has dished out six assists to bring his point total to 15.

Murnieks is the first Musketeer to be part of team Latvia since Ralfs Bergmanis, who served as a captain on the 2022 Latvian World Junior team and was a part of the Musketeers Clark Cup Championship team that year.

The 2025 IIHF World Junior Championships begin with a round robin tournament on December 26th from Ottawa, Canada when Slovakia takes on Sweden.

Team Latvia’s first game comes against team Canada on December 27th.