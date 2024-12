HAVE A FREE COFFEE WITH A COP THIS SATURDAY

ONE OF SIOUX CITY’S MORE POPULAR FORMS OF COMMUNITY POLICING WILL RETURN THIS SATURDAY.

SGT. TOM GILL SAYS YOU CAN HAVE COFFEE WITH A COP THIS SATURDAY MORNING AT FOUR SIOUX CITY MCDONALD’S LOCATIONS:

COP1 OC…….DURING THOSE TIMES. :10

IT’S AN INFORMAL WAY TO GET TO MEET LOCAL POLICE OFFICERS AND TALK ABOUT CONCERNS OR JUST GET TO KNOW EACH OTHER:

COP2 OC……WANTS TO TALK TO THEM. :18

CITY POLICE OFFICERS WILL BE AT THE MCDONALD’S LOCATED AT 6TH AND LEWIS BOULEVARD, 4105 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, THE MARKETPLACE MALL AT 3093 HAMILTON BOULEVARD AND ALSO AT 5707 SUNNYBROOK NEAR TARGET THIS SATURDAY FROM 8 A.M. UNTIL 10 A.M.