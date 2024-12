FREE HOLIDAY PARKING IN DOWNTOWN RAMPS

PARKING IN SIOUX CITY’S FOUR DOWNTOWN PARKING RAMPS WILL BE FREE FOR THE HOLIDAYS STARTING NEXT MONDAY.

THE DISCOVERY, HERITAGE, MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR., AND RIVERS LANDING RAMPS WILL ALL BE FREE TO USE BEGINNING MONDAY, DECEMBER 23RD AT 9:00 P.M. UNTIL THURSDAY, DECEMBER 26TH AT 5:00 A.M. FOR THE CHRISTMAS HOLIDAY.

YOU WILL HAVE THE SAME OPPORTUNITY THE FOLLOWING WEEK WITH FREE PARKING ON TUESDAY, DECEMBER 31ST AT 9:00 P.M. UNTIL THURSDAY, JANUARY 2ND AT 5:00 A.M. FOR THE NEW YEAR’S HOLIDAY.

EACH PARKING RAMP HAS SKYWALK ACCESSIBILITY TO ADJACENT BUILDINGS.

THE RAMP LOCASTIONS ARE AS FOLLOWS:

DISCOVERY PARKING RAMP 419 JONES STREET

HERITAGE PARKING RAMP 312 JACKSON STREET

MARTIN LUTHER KING, JR. GROUND TRANSPORTATION CENTER 5TH & NEBRASKA

RIVERS LANDING PARKING RAMP 419 DOUGLAS STREET