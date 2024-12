SANFORD CENTER CONTINUES COMMUNITY OUTREACH YOUTH EFFORTS

SEVERAL PEOPLE SHOWED UP SUNDAY AT THE MORNINGSIDE BIBLE CHURCH GYMNASIUM TO ENJOY GREAT FOOD IN SUPPORT OF SIOUX CITY’S SANFORD COMMUNITY CENTER.

FITZ GRANT IS THE DIRECTOR OF THE CENTER LOCATED ON GENEVA STREET THAT HAS ALSO EXPANDED INTO MORNINGSIDE WITH MANYCOMMUNITY YOUTH BASED PROGRAMS:

FITZ1 OC…… OUTREACH PREVENTION PROGRAM. :15

GRANT HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE SANFORD CENTER FOR OVER THREE DECADES, AND ALSO WAS INVOLVED IN ESTABLISHING ONE OF THE CITY’S FIRST GANG PREVENTION PROGRAMS AT THE OLD WOODROW WILSON JUNIOR HIGH SCHOOL FOLLOWING HIS GRADUATION FROM BRIAR CLIFF COLLEGE:

FITZ2 OC………..IN THIS COMMUNITY. :25

RUDY NAVARETTE PROVIDED A TEX-MEX TACO BAR FOR THE 8TH ANNUAL EVENT AT THE CENTER’S MORNINGSIDE LOCATION AT 6100 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE, WHICH INCLUDED A SILENT AUCTION.

THE SANFORD CENTER’S MAIN OFFICES AND ACTIVITES ARE AT 1700 GENEVA STREET JUST OFF OF HAMILTON BOULEVARD.

IF YOU WOULD LIKE TO CONTRIBUTE OR LEARN MORE ABOUT THE AGENCY’S PROGRAMS, YOU MAY GO ONLINE TO SANFORD CENTER DOT ORG, CALL 712-252-0581, OR STOP BY EITHER AGENCY LOCATION.