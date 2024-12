LOCAL LEAD WATER PIPE MEETING SET FOR TUESDAY

A REMINDER THAT SIOUX CITY OFFICIALS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC MEETING TUESDAY EVENING TO DISCUSS UPCOMING CHANGES IN FEDERAL E-P-A GUIDELINES REGARDING LEAD WATER PIPES IN HOMES.

MANY SIOUX CITY RESIDENTS RECEIVED A LETTER IN NOVEMBER STATING THEIR HOME OR PROPERTY COULD POTENTIALLY HAVE A WATER SERVICE LINE OR A GALVANIZED SERVICE LINE AFFECTED BY LEAD.

UTILITIES DIRECTOR BRAD PUETZ SAYS AN OCTOBER 8TH FEDERAL MANDATE MEANS THOSE PIPES MUST EVENTUALLY BE REPLACED:

THE NEW RULE DOES NOT TAKE EFFECT UNTIL 2027, WITH ALL AFFECTED LINES TO BE REPLACED BY 2037.

THE CITY IDENTIFIED 7,300 PROPERTIES THAT COULD HAVE WATER SERVICE THROUGH THOSE TYPES OF PIPES.

IF YOU DID NOT RECEIVE A LETTER, YOU DO NOT NEED TO DO ANYTHING.

THE PUBLIC MEETING TO DISCUSS THE LEAD AND COPPER RULE REVISIONS WILL BE HELD IN THE TYSON EVENTS CENTER AT 6 P.M. AT 401 GORDON DRIVE