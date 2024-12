EVEN MORE BIRD FLU IN IOWA

BIRD FLU CONTINUES TO SPREAD ACROSS IOWA, INFECTING THREE MORE FLOCKS OF POULTRY ON MONDAY.

THE LATEST CASES CONFIRMED BY THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP AND THE U.S. DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE INCLUDE ANOTHER COMMERCIAL LAYER FLOCK IN SIOUX COUNTY, A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN WORTH COUNTY, AND A BACKYARD MIXED SPECIES FLOCK IN MONONA COUNTY.

IOWA HAS NOW HAD 11 DETECTIONS OF H5-N1 HPAI WITHIN POULTRY IN 2024.

THAT ALSO INCLUDES A CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA FOUND IN A COMMERCIAL LAYER FLOCK IN O’BRIEN COUNTY THIS PAST WEEKEND.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE STRONGLY ENCOURAGES IOWA POULTRY PRODUCERS TO BOLSTER THEIR BIOSECURITY PRACTICES AND PROTOCOLS TO PROTECT THEIR FLOCKS AND HERDS.