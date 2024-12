COURNOYER NAMED NEW LT. GOVERNOR OF IOWA

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS APPOINTED STATE SENATOR CHRIS COURNOYER AS IOWA’S NEW LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR:

SHE WAS ELECTED TO THE IOWA SENATE IN 2018 AND CHAIRED THE INAUGURAL TECHNOLOGY COMMITTEE, WHERE SHE WROTE AND MANAGED THE LEGISLATION THAT MADE IOWA THE SIXTH STATE IN THE NATION TO PROTECT CONSUMER DATA IN LAW.

REYNOLDS SAYS SHE HAS COMPLETE CONFIDENCE IN COURNOYER’S ABILITY TO SERVE IOWA:

COURNOYER SAYS SHE IS HUMBLED BY THE GOVERNOR’S APPOINTMENT OF HER AS LT. GOVERNOR:

COURNOYER WAS ALSO CHAIR OF THE EDUCATION BUDGET COMMITTEE, VICE CHAIR OF THE STATE GOVERNMENT COMMITTEE AND SAT ON THE EDUCATION, NATURAL RESOURCES AND ENVIRONMENT, TRANSPORTATION, AND WAYS AND MEANS COMMITTEES.

COURNOYER HAS ALSO BEEN A ROBOTICS AND CODING TEACHER AND AN ACTIVE SUBSTITUTE TEACHER IN HER COMMUNITY, AS WELL AS A FORMER RESERVE SHERIFF DUTY, LOCAL VOLUNTEER, AND A MOTHER OF FOUR CHILDREN.

A SPECIAL ELECTION WILL BE SCHEDULED NEXT YEAR TO FILL HER SYATE SENATE VACANCY.