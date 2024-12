BROWNS TO OPEN NEW LE MARS THEATER NEXT YEAR

THE BROWNS FAMILY SINGERS HAVE ANNOUNCED PLANS TO OPEN A LARGER THEATER IN DOWNTOWN LE MARS NEXT FALL.

SHELLY BROWN SAYS THEY PLAN A 400-SEAT PERFORMANCE VENUE NEXT TO THEIR CURRENT CENTURY THEATER LOCATED IN DOWNTOWN LE MARS:

THE NEW SITE WAS FORMERLY THE HISTORIC OPERA HOUSE IN LE MARS, AND BROWN SAYS IT WILL BE WELL-SUITED FOR A NEW THEATER AND GIFT SHOP.

SHE SAYS A LARGER VENUE MEANS THEY PROBABLY WON’T HAVE TO SCHEDULE AS MANY SHOWS:

BROWN SAYS REMODELING OF THE OLD BUILDING WILL BEGIN IN MARCH, AND THE NEW VENUE WILL OPEN IN OCTOBER OF 2025.