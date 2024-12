AREA ANIMAL SHELTERS HAVE PLENTY OF PETS WAITING FOR ADOPTION

SIOUX CITY’S ANIMAL ADOPTION AND RESCUE CENTER IS CURRENTLY FULL, WITH 70 DOGS AND OVER 70 CATS WAITING TO GO TO A NEW HOME.

DIRECTOR CINDY RARRAT SAYS THEY HAVE BEEN SEEING A LOT OF STRAYS AND LOST PETS BROUGHT IN OVER THE ENTIRE YEAR;

ADOPT1 OC………FIND THEM HOMES. :27

SHE SAYS MANY OTHER AREA SHELTERS ARE ALSO OUT OF ROOM.

THE SIOUX CITY ADOPTION CENTER HAS STILL ADOPTED OUT HUNDREDS OF PETS IN 2024:

ADOPT2 OC……. WORKING VERY HARD. :10

RARRAT SAYS PET OWNERS ALSO NEED TO MAKE SURE THEY DO THEIR PART TO HELP CONTROL THE LOCAL DOG AND CAT POPULATION, INCLUDING HAVING THEM SPAYED AND NEUTERED:

ADOPT3 OC……….15 DOLLARS. :21

THE RESCUE CENTER WILL HOST A VACCINATION CLINIC FOR DOGS AND CATS ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29TH AT THEIR FACILITY AT 2400 HAWKEYE DRIVE.