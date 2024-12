MORE BIRD FLU IN WESTERN IOWA

ANOTHER NEW CASE OF BIRD FLU HAS BEEN FOUND IN WESTERN IOWA.

THIS TIME THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE SAYS A CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA HAS BEEN FOUND IN A COMMERCIAL LAYER FLOCK IN O’BRIEN COUNTY.

THIS IS IOWA’S EIGHTH DETECTION OF H5N1 HPAI WITHIN POULTRY IN 2024.

ON SATURDAY, GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AUTHORIZED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR O’BRIEN COUNTY EFFECTIVE THROUGH JANUARY 15TH

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND LAND STEWARDSHIP IS STRONGLY ENCOURAGING IOWA POULTRY PRODUCERS AND DAIRY FARMERS TO BOLSTER THEIR BIOSECURITY PRACTICES AND PROTOCOLS TO PROTECT THEIR FLOCKS AND HERDS.

BIRD FLU MAY ALSO AFFECT DAIRY CATTLE.

IT REMAINS SAFE TO ENJOY EGGS AND POULTRY PRODUCTS.

CONSUMERS SHOULD ALWAYS PROPERLY HANDLE AND COOK EGGS AND POULTRY PRODUCTS, INCLUDING COOKING TO AN INTERNAL TEMPERATURE OF 165°F.