LUMLEYS TAKE “RUBY SUE” BACK HOME AS YELLOW DOG TOP BIDDERS

THE BIDDING WAS SPIRITED DURING SATURDAY’S ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION AT THE DOWNTOWN HOCHUNK CENTER.

THREE MAIN BIDDERS WERE COMPETING TO TAKE HOME “RUBY SUE”, THE IRISH DOODLE THAT WAS DONATED BY DON AND CARI LEMLEY TO BENEFIT THE MR. GOODFELLOW CHILDREN’S TOY FUND OF THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL.

AUCTIONEER BRUCE BROCK WAS KEPT BUSY AS THE BIDDING STEADILY INCREASED:

RUBYSUE1 OC…45OO. :15

ONE HOUR LATER, THE LEMLEY’S WON THE DOG THEY HAD FALLEN IN LOVE WITH AND HAD BEEN CARING FOR LEADING UP TO THE AUCTION.

RUBYSUE2 OC……SPECIAL LITTLE DOG. :05

THE FINAL BID BY THE LEMLEYS WAS $18,300.

DON HAS BEEN INVOLVED WITH THE “TAILWAGGERS ” OVERSEEING THE AUCTION FOR MORE THAN 20 YEARS:

RUBYSUE3 OC……….SHE’S ADORABLE. :11

THAT AMOUNT WAS MORE THAN DOUBLED BY CHECK DONATIONS FROM PEOPLE NOT BIDDING ON RUBY SUE, INCLUDING $10-THOUSAND DOLLARS FROM THE WELLS FAMILY IN MEMORY OF FRED WELLS, AND SEVERAL OTHER DONATIONS RANGING UP TO $4000 EACH.