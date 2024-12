NEBRASKA U.S. SENATOR DEB FISCHER SAYS SHE FEELS BETTER ABOUT MYSTERIOUS DRONES SEEN FLYING OVER NEW JERSEY KNOWING THAT NORTHERN COMMAND ISN’T AT ALERT.

FISCHER SAYS SHE STILL WANTS TO KNOW MORE ABOUT WHY THE DRONES ARE FLYING OVER U.S. LAND, BUT IT’S HARD TO FIND ANSWERS WITH SO MUCH DRONE ACTIVITY.

NORTHERN COMMAND IS DIRECTLY TASKED WITH DEFENDING THE UNITED STATES, AND IS BASED AT PETERSON AIR FORCE BASE IN COLORADO SPRINGS.