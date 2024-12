WARNER RETURNS TO LEAD SSC CHAMBER

SOUTH SIOUX CITY HAS A NEW PRESIDENT OF THEIR LOCAL CHAMBER OF COMMERCE.

LORI WARNER IS THE NEW LEADER OF THE SOUTH SIOUX CHAMBER.

IT’S HER SECOND TIME SERVING IN THAT POSITION:

LORI1 OC……….HERE I AM. :26

WARNER AND THE SOUTH SIOUX CHAMBER WORK WITH SIOUX CITY’S AND OTHER LOCAL AREA CHAMBERS IN ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT MATTERS FOR OUR TRI-STATE REGION:

LORI2 OC…….IN THE COMMUNITY. :19

WARNER SAYS SHE WILL ALSO STRENGTHEN THE RELATIONSHIP WITH STATE LAWMAKERS IN LINCOLN:

LORI3 OC……..BUSINESSES HERE IN THE COMMUNITY. :12

THE ANNOUNCEMENT OF WARNER’S RETURN WAS MADE AT THE WEEKLY SOUTH SIOUX CHAMBER COFFEE.