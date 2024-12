RUBY, 2024 LITTLE YELLOW DOG FOR MR. GOODFELLOW FUND

THE 88TH ANNUAL LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT NOON SATURDAY AT THE HOCHUNK CENTER IN DOWNTOWN SIOUX CITY.

SIOUXLAND CHAMBER OF COMMERCE PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN IS A BOARD MEMBER OF THE ANCIENT AND EFFERVESCENT ORDER OF THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG AND SAYS THE MONEY RAISED BENEFITS THE SIOUX CITY JOURNAL’S “MR GOODFELLOW” CHILDREN’S CHRISTMAS TOY PROGRAM:

THIS YEAR’S FEATURED DOG, RUBY SUE, IS AN IRISH SETTER POODLE MIX.

THE ALL AMERICA CONCERT BAND WILL PERFORM BEGINNING AT 11 A.M. IN THE HOCHUNK CENTER WITH THE AUCTION WRAPPING UP BY 1 P.M.

KSCJ WILL BROADCAST THE LITTLE YELLOW DOG AUCTION BEGINNING AT NOON.

Picture courtesy Little Yellow Dog Facebook