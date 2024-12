THIS SUNDAY AFTERNOON A FUNDRAISER LUNCH AND SILENT AUCTION WILL BE HELD FOR SIOUX CITY’S SANFORD CENTER AT THE MORNINGSIDE BIBLE CHURCH GYMNASIUM AT 6100 MORNINGSIDE AVENUE.

RUDY NAVARETTE WILL BE PROVIDING A TEX-MEX TACO BAR FOR THE FOOD FOR THE 8TH ANNUAL EVENT:

RUDY1 OC…….SUGGESTED. :09

PROCEEDS WILL HELP FUND THE SANFORD COMMUNITY CENTER’S STUDENTS, PROGRAMS AND ACTIVITIES.

THE EVENT TAKES PLACE FROM NOON UNTIL 5 P.M.