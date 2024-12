ALMOST TIME TO RENEW CITY PET LICENSES

WITH THE YEAR DRAWING TO A CLOSE SOON, SIOUX CITY PET OWNERS ARE REMINDED THAT LICENSING THEIR PET IS BOTH A LEGAL REQUIREMENT AND AN IMPORTANT RESPONSIBILITY.

CINDY RARRAT IS WITH SIOUX CITY’S ANIMAL ADOPTION AND RESCUE:

THE RESCUE CENTER WILL HOST A VACCINATION CLINIC FOR DOGS AND CATS ON SUNDAY, DECEMBER 29TH AT THEIR FACILITY AT 2400 HAWKEYE DRIVE.

THAT CLINIC WILL BE FROM 2PM UNTIL 7PM AND BE OFFERED AGAIN IN JANUARY AND FEBRUARY.

RARRAT SAYS THERE ARE GOOD REASONS TO GET YOUR PET VACCINATED:

THE RABIES VACCINE, AND FELINE 4-WAY VACCINE WILL BE ADMINISTERED BY TWO LICENSED VETERINARIANS AND ARE AVAILABLE FOR $15.00 EACH, CASH ONLY.

PETS MUST BE VACCINATED FOR RABIES BEFORE A LICENSE CAN BE ISSUED.

IF PET LICENSES ARE OBTAINED AFTER MARCH 1ST A $15.00 PENALTY WILL BE ADDED TO EACH LICENSE FEE; $20.00 WILL BE ADDED AFTER APRIL 1ST; AND $25.00 AFTER MAY 1ST.

