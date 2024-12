SUSPECT TO PLEAD INSANITY IN MURDER OF NEBRASKA PRIEST

COURT DOCUMENTS SAY THE SUSPECT IN THE 2023 MURDER OF A NEBRASKA PRIEST IS PLANNING TO CLAIM INSANITY.

44-YEAR-OLD KIERRE WILLIAMS OF SIOUX CITY IS FACING FIRST-DEGREE MURDER CHARGES IN THE STABBING DEATH OF FATHER STEPHEN GUTGSELL IN A FORT CALHOUN, NEBRASKA CHURCH RECTORY.

WILLIAMS WAS SCHEDULED TO APPEAR IN WASHINGTON COUNTY COURT NEXT WEEK ON DECEMBER 19TH.