SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS HAS BEEN GRANTED A PERMIT BY THE MINNESOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOR THE COMPANY’S 28-MILE PIPELINE ROUTE THROUGH OTTER TAIL AND WILKIN COUNTIES.

THIS APPROVED PIPELINE SEGMENT IS PART OF SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS’ EFFORT TO HELP ETHANOL PRODUCERS LOWER THEIR CARBON INTENSITY AND ACCESS NEW MARKETS.

THE DECISION BY THE MINNESOTA PUBLIC UTILITIES COMMISSION FOLLOWS THE RECENT APPROVAL OF A SUMMIT CARBON SOLUTIONS PIPELINE PERMIT IN NORTH DAKOTA.