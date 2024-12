ERNST CO-SPONSORED FAFSA BILL BECOMES LAW

THE FREE APPLICATION FOR FEDERAL STUDENT AID DEADLINE ACT, OR FAFSA ACT, WHICH U.S. SENATOR JONI ERNST OF IOWA CO-SPONSORED, HAS BECOME LAW.

THE LEGISLATION REQUIRES THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION TO ENSURE THAT THE FAFSA FORM IS AVAILABLE BY OCTOBER 1ST EVERY YEAR, SO IOWA FAMILIES HAVE CERTAINTY ABOUT THE COST OF HIGHER EDUCATION.

DUE TO INCOMPLETE PLANNING MEASURES, THE DEPARTMENT OF EDUCATION RELEASED LAST YEAR’S VERSION THREE MONTHS LATE.

THAT DRASTICALLY CONDENSED THE TIMELINE FOR FAMILIES TO SUBMIT APPLICATIONS FOR AID.

ERNST HAS BEEN CRITICAL OF THAT LATE ROLLOUT, AND SPOKE ABOUT IT THIS PAST SPRING IN IOWA:

ERNST SAYS “NOW THAT THE FAFSA DEADLINE ACT IS LAW, NO FAMILY SHOULD HAVE TO WORRY ABOUT BUREAUCRATIC BLUNDERS DERAILING THEIR ACADEMIC AMBITIONS”