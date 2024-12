THE DRIVE SOBER OR GET PULLED OVER CAMPAIGN IS UNDERWAY IN OUR REGION.

THE IOWA AND NEBRASKA STATE PATROLS ARE TEAMING UP WITH LOCAL POLICE AND SHERIFF’S AGENCIES ACROSS THE AREA FOR THE EFFORT THAT RUNS THROUGH JANUARY FIRST.

SO FAR THIS YEAR, NEBRASKA TROOPERS HAVE MADE 1339 ARRESTS FOR PEOPLE ACCUSED OF DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE OF ALCOHOL OR DRUGS.

THAT’S A 14-PERCENT INCREASE OVER THE PREVIOUS YEAR.

FROM 2018-2022, NEBRASKA TROOPERS AVERAGED 91 IMPAIRED DRIVER ARRESTS IN DECEMBER