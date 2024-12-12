Big Ten Announces 2025 Football Schedule

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The Big Ten Conference announced Wednesday dates and league football opponents for the 2025 season.

Iowa will open conference play on the road for the sixth straight season, traveling to Rutgers on Sept. 20. It will mark the second time in three seasons that the Hawkeyes will play their Big Ten opener in Piscataway, New Jersey.

The Hawkeyes will host Indiana in their conference home opener on Sept. 27, marking the second time in four years that Iowa will play the Hoosiers in its Big Ten home opener (2021).

Following a trip to border-rival Wisconsin on Oct. 11, Iowa will play three consecutive home games over a span of four weeks. The Hawkeyes will host Penn State on Oct. 18, Minnesota on Oct. 25 and Oregon on Nov. 8. The Ducks will make their first visit to Kinnick Stadium since 1989. The three straight Big Ten home games have not happened in Iowa City since 1949.

For the second straight year, Iowa will travel to Los Angeles in November for a Big Ten game, this time facing the Trojans of USC on Nov. 15.

Iowa wraps up the regular season against Michigan State in its home finale on Nov. 22 and its annual Black Friday contest against Nebraska on Nov. 29. The Hawkeyes and Spartans will meet for the third straight year (twice in Iowa City).

Select dates are subject to change once the Big Ten and its media partners agree to the Friday night schedule. Game times and broadcast information for the first three games will be announced the last week of May 2025.

Iowa’s nonconference schedule was previously announced with Iowa hosting Albany (Aug. 30) and UMass (Sept. 13) and playing at in-state rival Iowa State (Sept. 6).

Aug. 30: UAlbany

Sept. 6: at Iowa State

Sept. 13: UMass

Sept. 20: at Rutgers

Sept. 27: Indiana

Oct. 4: Idle

Oct. 11: at Wisconsin

Oct. 18: Penn State

Oct. 25: Minnesota

Nov. 1: Idle

Nov. 8: Oregon

Nov. 15: at USC

Nov. 22: Michigan State

Nov. 28 (Fri): at Nebraska