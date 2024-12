WRAY TO STEP DOWN AS FBI DIRECTOR, GRASSLEY MEETS WITH LIKELY REPLACEMENT

FBI DIRECTOR CHRISTOPHER WRAY ANNOUNCED WEDNESDAY HE WOULD STEP DOWN FROM HIS POST BEFORE DONALD TRUMP IS SWORN IN AS PRESIDENT.

IOWA SENATOR CHUCK GRASSLEY HAD SENT AN 11-PAGE LETTER TO WRAY ON MONDAY EXPRESSING A VOTE OF “NO CONFIDENCE” IN WRAY’S ABILITY TO CONTINUE LEADING THE BUREAU.

GRASSLEY ALSO MET MONDAY WITH KASH PATEL, WHO PRESIDENT-ELECT TRUMP PLANS TO NOMINATE TO BECOME THE NEW F-B-I DIRECTOR.

SEVEN YEARS AGO, WRAY WAS NOMINATED FOR THE POST BY THEN-PRESIDENT TRUMP AND GRASSLEY PRESIDED OVER THE CONFIRMATION HEARING, WHICH RESULTED IN WRAY SECURING A TEN-YEAR TERM AS THE F-B-I’S DIRECTOR.

GRASSLEY SAYS WRAY HAS FAILED IN THE FUNDAMENTAL DUTIES AS DIRECTOR, SINGLING OUT WHAT HE CALLS “AN INVASIVE AND UNWARRANTED FBI RAID ON TRUMP’S MAR-A-LAGO RESIDENCE.”

IN THE LETTER, GRASSLEY TELLS WRAY THAT HIS FAILURES “ARE SERIOUS ENOUGH AND THEIR PATTERN WIDESPREAD ENOUGH TO HAVE SHATTERED MY CONFIDENCE IN YOUR LEADERSHIP.”

GRASSLEY ISSUED A STATEMENT WEDNESDAY SAYING “WRAY’S DEPARTURE IS AN OPPORTUNITY FOR A NEW ERA OF TRANSPARENCY AND ACCOUNTABILITY AT THE FBI.

FUTURE FBI DIRECTORS OUGHT TO LEARN A LESSON FROM WRAY’S MISTAKES. STONEWALLING CONGRESS, BREAKING PROMISES, APPLYING DOUBLE STANDARDS AND TURNING YOUR BACK ON WHISTLEBLOWERS IS NO LONGER GOING TO CUT IT.”