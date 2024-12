SEARCH CONTINUES FOR MISSING SIOUX CITY MAN

THE SEARCH IS CONTINUING FOR A SIOUX CITY MAN WHO HAS BEEN MISSING SINCE HALLOWEEN.

POLICE SAY 51 YEAR-OLD JOSHUA ELDRIDGE, WHO WAS REPORTED MISSING ON NOVEMBER 3RD, WAS LAST SEEN IN SIOUX CITY ON THE EVENING OF OCTOBER 31ST.

HIS VEHICLE WAS LATER LOCATED ON NOVEMBER 7TH IN SIOUX CITY BUT DESPITE ONGOING AND THOROUGH EFFORTS TO LOCATE HIM, HIS CURRENT WHEREABOUTS REMAIN UNKNOWN.

JOSH ELDRIDGE IS A WHITE MALE, APPROXIMATELY 5’9′ TALL, WEIGHING 175 LBS, WITH SHORT BROWN HAIR AND BLUE EYES.

CRIME STOPPERS OF SIOUX CITY IS OFFERING A REWARD FOR ANY INFORMATION LEADING TO JOSH ELDRIDGE’S LOCATION.

IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION THAT COULD ASSIST IN THE INVESTIGATION, CONTACT THE SIOUX CITY POLICE AT 712 -279-6960 OR CRIME STOPPERS AT 258-TIPS (8477).

ALL TIPS WILL REMAIN ANONYMOUS.