SAC COUNTY REPORTS BIRD FLU IN A TURKEY FLOCK

BIRD FLU HAS BEEN DETECTED IN ANOTHER IOWA COUNTY.

THE IOWA DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE AND THE U.S.D.A. ANIMAL AND PLANT HEALTH INSPECTIONSERVICE HAVE DETECTED A CASE OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN A COMMERCIAL TURKEY FLOCK IN SAC COUNTY.

THIS IS IOWA’S SEVENTH DETECTION OF BIRD FLU IN 2024 AND SAC IS THE THIRD COUNTY WITH A CONFIRMED INFECTED BIRD FLOCK IN LESS THAN A MONTH.

THE DISEASE CAN TRAVEL IN WILD BIRDS WITHOUT THOSE BIRDS APPEARING SICK, BUT IS OFTEN FATAL TO DOMESTIC BIRD POPULATIONS, INCLUDING CHICKENS AND TURKEYS.

THE VIRAL STRAIN CAN ALSO IMPACT DAIRY CATTLE, AND 13 CASES WERE DETECTED IN IOWA DAIRY HERDS IN JUNE OF 2024.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS AUTHORIZED A DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SAC COUNTY EFFECTIVE NOW THROUGH JANUARY 10TH.