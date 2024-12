FATAL CRASH AT SIOUX COUNTY INTERSECTION

A TWO VEHICLE ACCIDENT WEDNESDAY MORNING WEST OF SIOUX CENTER TOOK THE LIFE OF ONE PERSON, AND INJURED FIVE OTHERS.

THE SIOUX COUNTY SHERIFF SAYS THE ACCIDENT HAPPENED AT THE INTERSECTION OF COUNTY ROADS B-40 AND K-42,, THREE MILES WEST OF SIOUX CENTER AROUND 5:25 A.M.

THE SHERIFF SAYS A NORTHBOUND VEHICLE ON K-42 FAILED TO STOP AT A STOP SIGN AT THE INTERSECTION WITH B-40 AND WAS STRUCK BY AN EASTBOUND CAR ON B-40.

A PASSENGER IN THE NORTHBOUND VEHICLE DIED AT THE SCENE. THE TWO DRIVERS, AND THREE OTHER PASSENGERS WERE TRANSPORTED TO SIOUX CENTER HEALTH FOR TREATMENT.

LATER, TWO OF THE INJURED WERE TRANSFERRED TO MERCY HOSPITAL IN SIOUX CITY AND AVERA MCKENNEN UNIVERSITY HEALTH CENTER IN SIOUX FALLS.

THE NAMES OF THE VICTIMS HAVE NOT BEEN RELEASED.