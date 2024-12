EXPLORE SIOUXLAND TO START “WHEEL THE WORLD” TOURISM INITIATIVE

EXPLORE SIOUXLAND, THE SIOUX CITY REGIONAL CONVENTION AND VISITORS BUREAU HAS RECEIVED A $10,000 GRANT FROM THE IOWA ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY’S TOURISM GRANT PROGRAM.

KRISTEN HEIMGARTNER OF EXPLORE SIOUXLAND SAYS THE GRANT WILL SUPPORT THEIR “WHEEL THE WORLD” PROJECT, AIMED AT ENHANCING TOURISM OPPORTUNITIES AND ACCESSIBILITY IN THE SIOUXLAND REGION.

WHEEL1 OC………PARTICIPATE IN THIS. :14

THE INITIATIVE IS DESIGNED TO ENHANCE THE TOURISM EXPERIENCE IN SIOUXLAND, ENSURING ACCESSIBILITY FOR INDIVIDUALS WITH DIVERSE NEEDS, FOR INSTANCE SOMEONE IN A WHEELCHAIR:

WHEEL2 OC…….MOBILITY ISSUES. :27

A PERSON TAKES A SURVEY OF THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE LOCATION FOR SOMEONE WITH A MOBILITY CHALLENGE:

WHEEL3 OC…….BASICALLY :16

HEIMGARTNER SAYS “WHEEL THE WORLD” IS A NATIONAL EFFORT, AND SIOUX CITY IS GOING TO BE ONE OF MANY DESTINATIONS THAT TRAVELERS WILL BE ABLE TO FIND INCLUSIVE AND ACCESSIBLE HOTELS AND VENUES:

WHEEL4 OC…..THAT THEY DO. :25

HEIMGARTNER SAYS EXPLORE SIOUXLAND WILL BEGIN THE PROGRAM IN THE NEW YEAR WITH TEN LOCAL BUSINESSES AND EXPAND THE EFFORT IN THE MONTHS TO COME.