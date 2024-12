SIOUX CITY TO HOST 2025 4A & 3A STATE BASEBALL TOURNEYS

THE IOWA HIGH SCHOOL ATHLETIC ASSOCIATION HAS SELECTED SIOUX CITY TO HOST THE 2025 CLASS 3A AND 4A STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENTS.

THE TOURNAMENTS ARE PLANNED FOR JULY 21-25 AND WILL BE PLAYED AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK/MERCY ONE FIELD, HOME OF THE SIOUX CITY EXPLORERS OF THE AMERICAN ASSOCIATION.

COREY WESTRA OF THE CITY’S STATE BASEBALL PLANNING COMMISSION SAYS THE CITY WAS AWARDED A ONE-YEAR CONTRACT FOR THE STATE TOURNAMENTS:

EACH TOURNAMENT WILL SEND EIGHT TEAMS PER CLASS HERE NEXT SUMMER FOR A SINGLE ELIMINATION TOURNAMENT AT LEWIS AND CLARK PARK.

THAT WILL HAVE A BIG LOCAL ECONOMIC IMPACT AND WARD FRANZ, DIRECTOR OF SPORTS TOURISM FOR “EXPLORE SIOUXLAND” CRUNCHED SOME OF THE NUMBERS:

THE SELECTION OF SIOUX CITY MARKS THE FIRST TIME THAT AN IOWA HIGH SCHOOL STATE CHAMPIONSHIP WILL BE

PLAYED HERE IN THE OVER 100-YEAR HISTORY OF THE ORGANIZATION.