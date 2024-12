REYNOLDS SURVEYS CORRECTIONVILLE FLOOD RECOVERY

IOWA GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS RETURNED TO NORTHWEST IOWA MONDAY TO CHECK ON THE PROGRESS OF DISASTER RECOVERY AFTER HISTORIC FLOODING HIT EARLY THIS SUMMER.

SHE FIRST TOURED CORRECTIONVILLE IN WOODBURY COUNTY WITH MAYOR KEN BAUER.

IT WAS HER FIRST VISIT TO THE TOWN SINCE IT WAS FLOODED BY THE LITTLE SIOUX RIVER.

CORR4 OC……….HOPEFULLY GROW” :10

MAYOR KEN BAUER IS STILL TRYING TO CALCULATE THE TOTAL COST TO HIS COMMUNITY.

CORR5 OC……..GOVERNMENT LETS US” :18

REYNOLDS ALSO STOPPED IN ROCK VALLEY, WHERE CITY LEADERS SAY MORE THAN 140 HOMES ARE BEYOND REPAIR.

SHE SAYS THE STATE ASKED FEMA TO COVER 100 PERCENT OF THE COST OF THE FLOOD BUT IS ONLY GOING TO GET 75 PERCENT.

STATE AND LOCAL GOVERNMENTS WILL HAVE TO COVER THE REST.

contributed by Sheila Brummer & John Holmes