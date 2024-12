VOTERS IN NORTH SIOUX CITY, SOUTH DAKOTA HAVE DECIDED TO CHANGE THEIR TYPE OF MUNICIPAL GOVERNMENT.

THE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS OF TUESDAY’S SPECIAL ELECTION WERE 343 YES AND 238 NO..

THAT MEANS CITIZENS VOTED TO SWITCH THE FORM OF GOVERNMENT IN NORTH SIOUX CITY FROM AN EIGHT PERSON DISTRICT ALDERMAN AND MAYOR FORM OF GOVERNMENT TO A FOUR MEMBER COMMISSION AND MAYOR WITH ALL ELECTED AT LARGE.

NO SPECIFIC DATE HAS BEEN ANNOUNCED FOR THE CHANGE TO TAKE EFFECT.

File photo

