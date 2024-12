LOCAL 7 CITY FIREFIGHTERS SHOP FOR CHRISTMAS TOYS FOR SALVATION ARMY

SIOUX CITY FIREFIGHTERS FROM UNION LOCAL SEVEN WENT SHOPPING FOR CHRISTMAS TOYS AT THE BOMGAARS ON HAMILTON BOULEVARD TUESDAY MORNING.

FIREFIGHTER JUSTIN OEHM SAYS IT WAS PART OF THEIR ANNUAL EFFORT TO HELP FAMILIES IN NEED FOR THE SALVATION ARMY OF SIOUXLAND:

A HALF DOZEN FIREFIGHTERS TOOK PART IN THE EFFORT.

OEHM SAYS THE LOCAL 7 FIREFIGHTERS ON AVERAGE GIVE BACK OVER $12,000 ANNUALLY TO THE COMMUNITY THROUGH EFFORTS LIKE THE TOY SHOPPING.

PHOTO BY GEORGE LINDBLADE