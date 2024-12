LACK OF NEW FARM BILL WILL HURT AREA FOOD BANKS

THE LACK OF A FEDERAL FARM BILL EXTENSION MAY END UP HURTING AREA FOOD PANTRIES, AND FOOD BANKS ACROSS THE COUNTRY COULD LOSE A MAJOR SOURCE OF FOOD IF THE CURRENT FARM BILL ISN’T EXTENDED.

JACOB WANDERSCHEID, EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF THE FOOD BANK OF SIOUXLAND, SAYS THEY WOULD LOSE A LOT OF PRODUCT THEY DEPEND ON:

FOODBANK1 OC…TO THE SIOUXLAND AREA. :26

WANDERSCHEID SAYS THE U-S DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE PROVIDES ABOUT ONE FOURTH OF THE FOOD THE FOOD BANK DISTRIBUTES:

FOODBANK2 OC…IN SIOUXLAND. :16

HE SAYS THIS IS A VERY BUSY TIME OF THE YEAR FOR FOOD BANKS TO HAVE A POTENTIAL PROBLEM SUCH AS THIS:

FOODBANK3 OC……..THOSE INDIVIDUALS. :19

WANDERSCHEID SAYS CONGRESSMAN RANDY FEENSTRA AND SENATOR JONI ERNST HAVE WORKED WITH THE FOOD BANK AND ARE AWARE OF THE NEED:

FOODBANK4 OC……….THE PRESIDENCY. :22

WANDERSCHEID SAYS HE AND HIS STAFF WILL CONTINUE TO PUSH OUR LAWMAKERS TO GET A FARM BILL IN PLACE BY NEXT MONTH.