CITY HIGH SCHOOLS ALL WIN FROM DQ “BATTLE OF THE BLIZZARDS”

SIX METRO SIOUX CITY HIGH SCHOOLS EACH RECEIVED THEIR SHARE OF MORE THAN $7,500 THAT WAS DONATED FROM SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEENS TUESDAY.

THE MONEY CAME FROM DQ’S ANNUAL BATTLE OF THE BLIZZARDS IN NOVEMBER WHERE EACH SCHOOL WAS REPRESENTED BY A PARTICULAR BLIZZARD TREAT FLAVOR AND RECEIVED FIFTY CENTS FOR EACH BLIZZARD SOLD.

SIOUXLAND DAIRY QUEEN PRESENTED A CHECK TO REPRESENTATIVES FROM HEELAN, EAST, SIOUXLAND CHRISTIAN, SGT. BLUFF-LUTON, WEST AND NORTH HIGH SCHOOLS AT THE MORNINGSIDE DAIRY QUEEN.

ADDITIONAL DONATIONS WILL BE GIVEN TO THE SCHOOLS FOR THEIR PARTICIPATION AND SUPPORT.