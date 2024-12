REYNOLDS NOT SAYING YET WHO NEXT LT. GOVERNOR WILL BE

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS WAS IN CORRECTIONVILLE, IOWA MONDAY TO VISIT WITH THE MAYOR AND CITY OFFICIALS ABOUT THEIR PROGRESS IN RECOVERING FROM FLOODING THIS PAST SUMMER.

WHILE THERE, THE GOVERNOR WAS ASKED BY A REPORTER ABOUT THE CHANCES OF SIOUXLAND CHAMBER PRESIDENT CHRIS MCGOWAN BEING PICKED BY REYNOLDS TO BE THE STATE’S NEXT LT. GOVERNOR:

COMMENT OC……GOOD START GOOD START. :13

MCGOWAN IS CONSIDERED TO BE ON A LIST OF CANDIDATES UNDER CONSIDERATION TO REPLACE ADAM GREGG, WHO RESIGNED THE POST IN SEPTEMBER FOR A PRIVATE SECTOR JOB LEADING THE IOWA BANKERS ASSOCIATION.

OTHERS UNDER CONSIDERATION INCLUDE FAREWAY C-E-O REYNOLDS CRAMER, IOWA DIRECTOR OF MANAGEMENT KRAIG PAULSEN, STATE SENATE PRESIDENT AMY SINCLAIR, CEDAR RAPIDS MAYOR TIFFANY O’DONNELL, FORMER BRANSTAD CHIEF OF STAFF MIKE BOUSSELOT AND SUKUP MANUFACTURING EXECUTIVE EMILY SCHMITT.