THERE’S A SPECIAL ELECTION TUESDAY IN NORTH SIOUX CITY.

VOTERS WILL DECIDE WHETHER TO CHANGE THE CITY’S FORM OF GOVERNMENT.

THEY WILL VOTE TO KEEP THE CURRENT EIGHT-ELECTED DISTRICT ALDERMEN TYPE OF CITY COUNCIL AND MAYOR OR CHANGE TO A FOUR MEMBER COMMISSION AND A MAYOR ALL ELECTED AT LARGE.

A FACT SHEET EXPLAINING THE ISSUE IS ON THE NORTH SIOUX CITY WEBSITE.

NORTH SIOUX CITY SAYS THEIR POLLS WILL BE OPEN FROM 7 A.M. UNTIL 7 P.M. TUESDAY.

