Iowa to Meet Missouri in TransPerfect Music City Bowl

IOWA CITY, Iowa — The University of Iowa football team will face Missouri in the 2024 TransPerfect Music City Bowl on Dec. 30 in Nashville, Tennessee. Kickoff is set for 1:30 p.m. (CT) from Nissan Stadium and the game will be televised on ESPN. The matinee will be the only bowl game on Dec. 30.

MUSIC CITY BOWL TICKET INFORMATION

The Iowa Athletics Ticket Office will begin accepting Music City Bowl ticket requests on Monday, Dec. 9 from all fans until the day before the game (Dec. 29).

Fans are encouraged to sign into their UI ticket account prior to Friday, Dec. 13, as ticket orders will start being filled (based on priority) beginning Dec. 13. Fans are encouraged to monitor their email inbox for ordering information and visit Bowl Central for updated information.

IOWA IN POSTSEASON; AT THE MUSIC CITY BOWL

The Hawkeyes will be making their 37th bowl game appearance and their second Music Bowl appearance.

Iowa shut out Kentucky, 21-0, in the 2022 Music City Bowl. The Hawkeyes and Tigers were scheduled to compete in the 2020 Music City Bowl, but the game was canceled due to COVID-19 issues within Missouri’s program.

The Hawkeyes have won four of their last six bowl games. Iowa is 18-17-1 all-time in bowl contests.

BETH GOETZ, HENRY B. AND PATICIA B. TIPPIE DIRECTOR OF ATHLETIC CHAIR

“The Hawkeyes are thrilled to be heading to Nashville and participating in the TransPerfect Music City Bowl. Scott, and his staff, provide a first-class event for our student-athletes, coaches, and fans. We look forward to seeing lots of Hawkeyes on Broadway.”

IOWA VS. MISSOURI

The Hawkeyes are 6-7 all-time against Missouri. All but one of the meetings — a 27-24 Iowa victory over the 14th-ranked Tigers in the 2010 Insight Bowl — came between 1892-1910.

Iowa won the last contest against Missouri, 27-24, in the 2010 Insight Bowl in Tempe, Arizona.

Iowa is 8-9 all-time in bowl games against current Southeastern Conference (SEC) opponents. This marks the fifth time in six seasons Iowa will play a school from the SEC in a bowl game.

UI MOON FAMILY HEAD FOOTBALL COACH KIRK FERENTZ

“We are thrilled to accept an invitation to play in the 2024 Transperfect Music City Bowl against Missouri. On behalf of the Hawkeye football program, I want to say thank you to Scott Ramsey and the Board of Directors for picking us to represent the Big Ten Conference. Nashville is a great city and the Music City Bowl staff does an incredible job putting on a first-class event.

“I believe our fans will be excited about the chance to see this Hawkeye team play one more time at a venue not too far from Iowa. As a staff, we are looking forward to three more weeks together with this group of players. The Music City Bowl is a great opportunity for our team to compete one more time to cap off the 2024 season. We can’t wait to get there.”

IOWA IN 2024

The Hawkeyes won four of their last five regular season games to finish with eight overall wins and six Big Ten victories to tie for fifth place in the new 18-team conference. Moon Family Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz has guided the Hawkeyes to eight wins or more in each of the last nine full seasons.

Senior Jay Higgins was selected as the Butkus-Fitzgerald Big Ten Linebacker of the Year, junior Kaleb Johnson was recognized as the Ameche-Dayne Big Ten Running Back of the Year, while senior Kaden Wetjen was tabbed as the Rodgers-Dwight Return Specialist of the Year. Johnson is also a finalist for the Doak Walker Award.

Iowa was the only Big Ten program with three separate players earning positional awards. Wetjen is the fourth Hawkeye to earn the top return specialist honor from the Big Ten and third in four years, while Higgins is the third Hawkeye honored as the conference’s top linebacker.

Iowa had 20 players earn All-Big Ten recognition, including first-team honorees Higgins (linebacker), Johnson (running back), Wetjen (return specialist), Connor Colby (guard) and Logan Jones (center). Rhys Dakin (punter), Luke Elkin (long snapper) and Gennings Dunker (tackle) garnered second-team honors, while Sebastian Castro (defensive back), Jermari Harris (defensive back) and Drew Stevens were third-team honorees.

The Hawkeyes are bowl eligible for the 23rd time in the last 24 seasons under head coach Kirk Ferentz. Iowa is 10-10 in bowl games under Ferentz, including a 21-0 victory over Kentucky in the Music City Bowl. Since 2001, only Ohio State and Wisconsin have won more bowl games as a member of the Big Ten (including the FBS championship game), than Iowa.