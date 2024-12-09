CYCLONES TO FACE MIAMI IN POP-TARTS BOWL

AMES, Iowa – The No. 18 Iowa State football team (10-3, 7-2 Big 12) will face No. 15 Miami (10-2, 6-2) in the Pop-Tarts Bowl in Orlando, Florida after accepting an invitation today from Florida Citrus Sports. It will be Iowa State’s seventh bowl appearance in the last eight seasons and the 19th bowl appearance in school history.

The Cyclones and Hurricanes will meet on Saturday, Dec. 28 at 2:30 p.m. (CT) at Camping World Stadium. ABC will broadcast the game. The teams are meeting for the first time.

Iowa State tied for first place in the Big 12 Conference before falling to Arizona State in Saturday’s Dr Pepper Big 12 Championship game. The Cyclones have won 10 games for the first time in the program’s 133-year history and compiled a 7-2 record in Big 12 Conference play.

This will be ISU’s third appearance in a bowl game at Camping World Stadium.

Iowa State owns a 5-13 all-time record in bowl games. Ninth-year head coach Matt Campbell has the most bowl appearances among ISU skippers as the Cyclones head to their seventh bowl game of his tenure.