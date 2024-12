THREE CASES OF BIRD FLU NOW CONFIRMED IN IOWA

BIRD FLU HAS BEEN DETECTED IN A SECOND COMMERCIAL LAYER FLOCK OF CHICKENS IN SIOUX COUNTY, IOWA.

IT’S THE 6TH CONFIRMED CASE IN IOWA THIS YEAR AND THIRD THIS FALL.

GOVERNOR KIM REYNOLDS HAS EXTENDED THE EXTENSION OF A BIRD FLU DISASTER PROCLAMATION FOR SIOUX AND PALO ALTO COUNTIES EFFECTIVE NOW THROUGH JANUARY 7TH.

THE U.S.DEPARTMENT OF AGRICULTURE HAS CONFIRMED POSITIVE CASES OF HIGHLY PATHOGENIC AVIAN INFLUENZA IN BOTH COUNTIES.

THE RECENT DETECTIONS DO NOT PRESENT AN IMMEDIATE PUBLIC HEALTH CONCERN, AND IT REMAINS SAFE TO EAT POULTRY PRODUCTS.

IF PRODUCERS SUSPECT SIGNS OF HPAI IN THEIR FLOCKS, THEY SHOULD CONTACT THEIR VETERINARIAN IMMEDIATELY.

Updated 12/9/24 347 p.m.