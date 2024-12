SIOUX CITY POLICE SEARCH FOR “PORCH PIRATE”

SIOUX CITY POLICE ARE ASKING FOR THE PUBLIC’S HELP TO IDENTIFY A “PORCH PIRATE” WHO WAS CAUGHT ON VIDEO STEALING PACKAGES OFF OF PORCHES ON THE NORTH SIDE OF SIOUX CITY DURING THE OVERNIGHT HOURS THIS PAST WEEKEND OF SATURDAY INTO SUNDAY.

RESIDENTS ARE ADVISED TO SECURE THEIR DELIVERED PACKAGES AND U.S. MAIL INSIDE THEIR HOMES AS QUICKLY AS THEY CAN.

THIEVES ARE STEALING PACKAGES FROM PORCHES LEFT OUTSIDE AROUND SIOUX CITY.

ANYONE WITH INFORMATION ABOUT ANY SUCH CRIME OR CAN IDENTIFY THE PICTURED SUSPECT IS ASKED TO CONTACT POLICE AT (712) 279-6440 OR CRIMESTOPPERS AT (712) 258-TIPS.